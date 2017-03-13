Late Bengali folk singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya's driver arrested

Kolkata: The driver of the vehicle, that met5 with an accident last week killing popular Bengali folk singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya, was arrested, police said.

Arnab Rout, who was absconding since police booked him under IPC Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was arrested from Kasba in south Kolkata late last night, a senior police officer said.

"There was negligence on the part of the driver while driving on the expressway that led to the accident. Initial probe revealed that the driver was dozing while driving following which the mishap happened... We need certain answers from him for our investigation," the officer said. The driver was remanded to police custody for two days by a court.

Last Tuesday, Bhattacharya (46) died in a road accident at Palsit in Burdwan district while returning Kolkata along with four members of his Bangla band, 'Dohar', when their SUV met with an accident on NH 2 and fell into a waterbody.

Bhattacharya was rescued from the mangled vehicle along with other occupants of the car and rushed to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where the Silchar-born singer was declared brought dead.