Latur rape survivor says school kicked her out to protect its name

All of 15 and studying to get a job to support her family, this Latur teenager is now left with nothing, after a defence personnel allegedly sexually abused her on the promise of marriage, and later, her school allegedly forced her to leave after coming to know of the police complaint, "to avoid a bad name" to it.



While the school has denied the allegation, saying the girl left voluntarily, the police are looking into her complaint and also into her mother's allegation that the police inspector demanded a bribe and sexual favours from her for filing the case.

Months-long ordeal

The incident took place in Latur's Devni village a few months ago. The 15-year-old, a student of Std IX, was allegedly repeatedly raped by Umakant Ramji Aade, 22, a jawan in the Indian Army, on the false promise of marriage.

The victim said, "Aade was our community's pride, as he had been recruited in the Army. I wanted to do well to get a job, so I started going to him for help with my studies.

"He was aware of my financial condition and started spinning tales that he would marry me and take care of my family. I fell prey to his promises... Only after he left home and didn't contact me, I realised that he'd betrayed me."

Her mother said, "I went to the local police station in April. Inspector Krishnadev Patil refused to take down my complaint, asking for Rs 50,000 and sexual favours from me to file it. We kept quiet and changed our residence."

"In June, another officer came and started probing the case. He approached my daughter's school to get details; that's how the school found out. They called my son and forced him to write an application to withdraw her name, saying they didn't want to be defamed over all this. Finally, in October, my complaint was taken down. And yet, there's been no arrest," she added.

Investigation on

Latur SP Shivaji Rathod said, "After the victim approached me, a complaint was registered immediately and the errant officer was suspended. We are investigating and have summoned the school authorities as well. We will arrest Aade soon."

When contacted, the principal said, "The victim's brother had approached us to withdraw her name… In fact, we counselled her as well as her brother, but they were determined to take her leaving certificate. We are ready to take her back if she wants to study. But we are not at fault."