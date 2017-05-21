Law student fights back, chops off genitals of rapist godman in Kerala



Gangeshananda Theerthapada alias Hariswami

Her parents trusted this godman so much that they provided him shelter under their roof. But, in the last five years, self-proclaimed brahmachari, swami Gangeshananda Thee­rth­apada alias Hariswami, sexually abused this Kerala woman. In the early hours of Saturday, the 22-year-old law student made sure he never mistook the meaning of "No". Armed with a knife, she chopped off the genitals of the 54-year-old in a bid to thwart another rape attempt.

Soon after, she alerted cops from Pettha police station, who rushed to the house located at Chattambi Swami Nagar, Kannammoola, and found the godman lying in a pool of blood. "The man was taken to the government medical college aro­und 12.40 am. As the organs were hanging by a small bridge of skin, it was impossible to perform a surgery. But we managed to suture the organ back to its position," said Dr Ajay Kumar, head of the department of plastic surgery.

Doctor's first such case

There were reports that the Swami had claimed he cut his own genital. Dr Kumar said, "I cannot comment if the injury was self inflicted. We will send him for psychiatric evaluation. There were multiple irregular cuts, varying in size from 1 cm to 5 cm, done with a blunt object. There are chances of infection, for which, we may have to remove the organ. It will rule out any possibility of him engaging in intercourse again." He added, "For the first time, in 23 years of my career, have I come across such a case."

The complaint

The survivor was in Std 11 when the swami first raped her. "When she confided in her mother, the latter told her to 'cooperate with the Swami'," the complaint stated. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the girl's act as "brave" and "courageous".