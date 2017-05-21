Law student fights back, chops off genitals of rapist godman in Kerala

In order to thwart rape attempt, 22-year-old chops off genitals of swami; CM calls it 'brave act', mother booked
Gangeshananda Theerthapada alias Hariswami
Her parents trusted this godman so much that they provided him shelter under their roof. But, in the last five years, self-proclaimed brahmachari, swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada alias Hariswami, sexually abused this Kerala woman. In the early hours of Saturday, the 22-year-old law student made sure he never mistook the meaning of "No". Armed with a knife, she chopped off the genitals of the 54-year-old in a bid to thwart another rape attempt.
Soon after, she alerted cops from Pettha police station, who rushed to the house located at Chattambi Swami Nagar, Kannammoola, and found the godman lying in a pool of blood. "The man was taken to the government medical college around 12.40 am. As the organs were hanging by a small bridge of skin, it was impossible to perform a surgery. But we managed to suture the organ back to its position," said Dr Ajay Kumar, head of the department of plastic surgery.
Doctor's first such case
There were reports that the Swami had claimed he cut his own genital. Dr Kumar said, "I cannot comment if the injury was self inflicted. We will send him for psychiatric evaluation. There were multiple irregular cuts, varying in size from 1 cm to 5 cm, done with a blunt object. There are chances of infection, for which, we may have to remove the organ. It will rule out any possibility of him engaging in intercourse again." He added, "For the first time, in 23 years of my career, have I come across such a case."
The complaint
The survivor was in Std 11 when the swami first raped her. "When she confided in her mother, the latter told her to 'cooperate with the Swami'," the complaint stated. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the girl's act as "brave" and "courageous".
Cops: Parents were followers of Swami
Police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said, "The Swami was a regular at the survivor's house since 2008. He became their family guru and would advise them on every aspect of their personal life."
The charges
Kerala DGPâÂÂÂÂDr TP Senkumar said, "The swami faces arrest under many sections of the IPC, including rape (376). We are waiting for him to be discharged from the hospital. The survivor's mother has been detained under POSCO act."
