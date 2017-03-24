Law students cheer as Mumbai University postpones examinations

Mumbai University. File picture

Law students can finally heave a sigh of relief as Mumbai University (MU) has decided to postpone the re-exa­mination dates in a bid to give students time to apply for re-evaluation. In a letter to to the vice-chancellor (V-C), students had urged the university to postpone the exams.

While LLB results were declared yesterday, the LLM result was announced on Tuesday. "The re-examination dates, however, are scheduled for April 10 and April 5 respectively. We did not get adequate time to apply for re-evaluation," complained a law student from the university.

Apparently, MU charges Rs 500 as re-evaluation fee for each subject. Student Law Council president Sachin Pawar, who had written to the vice-chancellor, said, "Students must be allowed time to apply for re-evaluation. By scheduling the re-examination so early, the varsity is denying students their right. Besides, students pay Rs 500 for re-evaluation of each subject.”

MU director of examinatio­ns Deepak Vasave said, "We realise the students' issue and have postponed the exams to allow them time to apply for it. We will decide about the next exam schedule in two days."