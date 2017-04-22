Law students of the Mumbai University in confusion



Representational picture

Law students of the Mumbai University continue to be troubled. Currently they are confused whether to appear for the fifth semester re-examination. The re-examination is scheduled for April 27, but their re-evaluation result has not yet been declared.

Interestingly, the exam had been postponed from April 10 to 27 because of the delay in the result. They may even get the result before the re-examination, but those who have passed, will have wasted the Rs 500 exam fee.

Arvind Kotiyan, a student of New Law College, said, "What if I appear for the examination and then the re-evaluation result declares me passed? I am in the final semester and the final examination is soon approaching. I have to prepare for it too."

Sachin Pawar, President of the Student Law Council, said, "Why should a student have to apply for re-examination without knowing his/her re-evaluation result? The university is very casual about it while students suffer."

But even Director of Examinations and Evaluations, Deepak Vasave, was not able to give a specific date for the result. He said, "We are sure of declaring it before April 27. There is a problem in getting teachers to assess papers. The assessment charges have been revised and will be implemented from the next academic year."