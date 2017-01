A grab of the incident

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, lawyers literally took the law in their hands, and ended up hitting police personnel present inside the court's complex.

The footage of the incident got recorded. In the video, advocates are seen slapping and kicking the police officers.

According to ANI, the lawyers and the RPF personnel had a heated argument, which they turned ugly as the lawyers turned violent.

