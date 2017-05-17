Lawyer Salve charged Rs 1 to fight Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at ICJ: Sushma Swaraj



Harish Salve

One of India's top lawyers, Harish Salve, charged only R1 as the fee to fight India's case at the International Court of Justice, against the death penalty given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court.

This was disclosed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj late on Monday night in response to a tweet by one Sanjeev Goyal, who said India could have got any good lawyer with much less fee than what Salve must have charged for fighting the case. "Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us R1/- as his fee for this case (sic)," Swaraj tweeted.

Salve was India's lead attorney at the ICJ hearing of the case. India has petitioned the ICJ, urging that it immediately suspend Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at ICJ.

The ICJ on Monday heard the arguments of both India and Pakistan.