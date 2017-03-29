Lawyers to put their pens down to protest assault on colleague in Mumbai

Lawyers across the city are on a 'pen down' strike on Wednesday to protest against a policeman assaulting one of them on Sunday at a police station. The furious lawyers decided to take this step as there was no FIR filed against the cop for his actions.

Advocate Dilip Gupta was allegedly assaulted by sub-inspector Sajjan Landge for asking details about a murder case. After the assault, Gupta was kept at the police station until a few lawyers came in. They demanded that action be taken against Landge and an FIR be filed, but only a non-cognisable complaint was taken down.

A lawyer, Kaushik Mhatre, told mid-day, "To save the legal fraternity from assault, Dindoshi sessions court, Borivli Advocates Bar Association, Andheri Advocates Bar Association, Bandra Advocates Bar Association and Vashi Bar Association will be on a 'pen down' strike. Also, I am filing a writ petition for safety measures on behalf of the legal fraternity."

"After lawyers came to lodge a complaint, we registered a non-cognisable offence; we are investigating further," said DCP Kirankumar Chavan.