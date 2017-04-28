Le Pen, Macron spar as French prez race narrows



Marine Le Pen

Paris: Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen took a fishing-boat ride yesterday as two polls suggested the underdog had made a more impressive start to the last lap of campaigning than the favourite, centrist Emmanuel Macron.



Emmanuel Macron

Since last Sunday's opening ballot sent them into a two-way runoff on May 7, the battle has intensified between two candidates who both say their adversary will ruin the country.

A daily Opinionway poll showed Macron still clear favourite, but his predicted score, which has almost always been 60 per cent or higher over the past few months, dipped to 59 per cent for the first time since mid-March.