Leader Hardik Patel wants clarity on Patidar reservation by November 7

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has said that he wants clarity by November 7 on the issue of reservation to his community. Patel's statement came just hours after the first formal meeting of the Patidar community and the Congress leaders ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.



Hardik Patel has said that the PAAS may meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi if the core committee advises so. Pic/PTI

"I am not with or against anyone (Congress). I need clarity by November 7 on issue of reservation to our community," he told the reporters here. The PAAS leader, earlier on Monday, extended the deadline for the Congress Party till November 7 to clear its stand on the Patidar community's demand for reservation.

In a meeting with the Congress, the Patidar leaders listed their demands and the party agreed to four of them, but the demand for Patidar reservation did not reach a final conclusion.

Nevertheless, Patel has remarked that the meeting turned out to be fruitful and the PAAS may meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi if the core committee advises so. Patel clarified that he will never support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and added that there is "no match fixing at all."