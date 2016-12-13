Legion claims releasing data will cause chaos

New York/New Delhi: The hacker group 'Legion' that broke into the Twitter accounts of the Congress Party, its Vice President Rahul Gandhi, controversial liquor baron Vijay Mallya and now TV journalists Barkha Dutt and Ravish Kumar has finally come out in the open.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Monday, Legion said it has access to servers like that of Apollo Hospitals and it was unsure about releasing data from those servers because it might cause "chaos" in India. It has warned that their next target is former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. "As for upcoming targets, LC (Legion Crew) indicated that he and his fellow hackers had their sights set on bigger things," the report said