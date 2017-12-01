Leh freezes at minus 11.3, cold wave sweeps valley

Cold wave continued in the valley on Friday as the Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir remained frozen with Leh recording the night's lowest temperature at minus 11.3 degrees Celsius

"Neighbouring Kargil town recorded a minus 7.4 as the minimum," an official of the Met Department said. "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue till Tuesday at least."

The night's lowest temperature was minus 2.9 in Srinagar city while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 5.1 and minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded 8.4, Katra 9, Batote 6, Bannihal 2.3, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Udhampur 4.5 as the night's lowest temperatures.

