LeT behind Uri, Handwara attacks: NIA



A jawan takes position during the Uri attack. File picture

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday claimed that terror attacks at army installations in Uri and Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir were carried out by Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorists had attacked the camp of 30 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Langate in Handwara in October last year. While three attackers were killed by the security forces, one is believed to have escaped, a senior official said.

Heavily armed terrorists had stormed the army base in Uri sector in September and killed 18 soldiers.