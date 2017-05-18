Liberal Democrat Party promises new Brexit vote if elected



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May goes door-to-door campaigning. Pic/AFP

Liberal Democrat Party, trailing behind Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour party, vowed yesterday to hold a second referendum on a final Brexit deal if it wins next month election.

Launching his party's proposals for the June 8 election, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said they would give Britons a say on the divorce deal struck with the European Union after two years of talks, saying a bad agreement would wreck Britain's future.

May has vowed to press ahead with Brexit, saying she was prepared to take Britain out of the EU even if no deal with the bloc could be struck, while Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the issue has been settled.