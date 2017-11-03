Lilavati trustee alleges management siphoned off crores, hospital denies allegations

A Lilavati Hospital trustee has alleged that his relatives on the hospital management siphoned off crores of rupees, and also met the Mumbai Police commissioner to take action against them. The hospital, however, refuted the allegation and issued a clarification on the same.



Representation pic

Managing & Permanent Trustee Niket Mehta alleged that the Supreme Court had ordered that a Special Investigation Team be set up to look into irregularities, and even the I-T department had raided the premises, but no report was filed.

As per his statement, "In the processing in SC, the trustees suppressed facts that Lilavati stands on MHADA land and the hospital is prohibited by the terms of the lease deed to collect rents or sub-let the premises. Therefore, seeking rent from he who has stationed himself on the 12th floor (in order to look after the hospital round the clock) is illegal, null and void. This fact was suppressed during SC proceedings; hence, the SC order was obtained fraudulently and by suppression of facts."

"This was done to throw me out as the managing and permanent trustee of the hospital, so that the prospective buyers would have no clue regarding my role and ownership. Similarly, the founder's name (Vijay Mehta) has been taken off the web pages, Wikipedia and other online content of the hospital, and replaced by the names of a few trustees with criminal past and history of default," it added.

A spokesperson for the hospital, however, said, "As per the SC verdict, Niket was supposed to pay a certain amount of rent every month. But he paid only for 2-3 months. We have been demanding arrears, but he is refusing to pay. Now, to avoid paying the outstanding amount, he is making baseless allegations."

