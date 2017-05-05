Link power bills to Aadhaar, Piyush Goyal tells states



Power minister Piyush Goyal

The Centre yesterday urged states to ensure digital payment of electricity bills through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

"It is not mandatory, but it is of interest for all of you. Because if you pay bill digitally through it, then it would be properly logged in that you paid the bill... This initiative is being aimed at helping the public. Efforts are being made (in this regard)," power minister Piyush Goyal said here.

He was speaking during the two-day conference of power, new and renewable energy and mines ministers of states and Union Territories.

Stating that it was the discretion of states whether to link electricity bill to Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts or not, the minister said, "I think it is in the interest of the consumers." He added that the government is redrafting the power allocation policy for states.

"We are working out the formula. We are re-looking at how we can make it (power allocation policy) more robust," the minister said.

At present, the power is shared as per the Gadgil formula, which sets the terms for devolution of central assistance for state plans.