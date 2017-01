List of recipients who will be honoured with Padma Shri

Virat Kohli

The list of recipients who will be getting Padma Shri awards this year is out. Here is the list.

Singer Kailash Kher

Gymnast Deepa Karmakar,

Disc thrower Vikas Gouda

Paralympic gold medallist Thangavellu Mariyappan.

Hockey player PR Sreejesh

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Writer Eli Ahmed

Social activist Anuradha Koirala

Ex-foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal

Journalist HR Shah

Journalist Bhawana Somaaya

Hindi writer Narendra Kohli

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

Retired civil servant TK Vishwanathan

Actor Sadhu Mehar

Prof Harkishan Singh from Chandigarh

Dancer Basanti Bisht

Malayalam poet P Kunhiraman Nair

Sanitation activist Dr SV Mapuskar

Miniature painting artiste Tilak Gitai

Madhubani painter Baoa Devi

Musician L Birendra Kumar Singh

Sitar player Ustad Imrat Khan

Folk singer Sukri Bomma Gowda

Folk singer and dancer Mukund Nayak

Malayalam poet Akkitham (Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri)