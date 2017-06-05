Lithuania crowns fastest crawling toddler

Ten-month-old Mykolas Pociunas, lured by a box of Lego bricks, is crowned Lithuania’s fastest crawler after five-metre dash » P11



Vilnius: Ten-month-old Mykolas Pociunas crawled to victory yesterday to be crowned Lithuania’s fastest toddler, lured across the finish line by a box of Lego plastic bricks.

Proud father Vytautas said the last half metre of the race, held annually on International Children’s Day, was touch-and-go. “We thought we wouldn’t make it to the finish line. Just before it he stopped, then sat, then lay down, but finally he saw he needed to crawl to his mother who was shaking the Lego box,” Pociunas said.

Mykolas was the quickest of 25 finalists who crawled the five meter-long red carpet racetrack. “The most important rule is that the baby is still a toddler who can’t walk yet,” organiser Jolita Pranckeviciene said.