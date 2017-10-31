Mumbai: Lizard found in Juhu 5-star room brutally killed by staff, guests traumatised

Honcho cuts short hotel stay after his 3-year-old is traumatised by sight of hotel staff electrocuting a giant lizard that had entered their plush room

In a matter of minutes, it became a holiday from hell. A family of three had to cut short their 15-day stay at Juhu's JW Marriott hotel last morning after some double trouble - not only was there a lizard making itself at home in their room on Sunday night, but when they made a complaint, the staff marched in with an electric racket and, instead of just catching the reptile and removing it from the premises, electrocuted it right there in the room, in front of the couple's three-year-old daughter.



The lizard that was found in an ocean-view suite at JW Marriott in Juhu

On Monday around 12.30 am, Abhishek Verma, 31, a Mumbaikar who had moved to London 20 years back, returned to his ocean-view suite 489 with his wife, a Frenchwoman, and their three-year-old daughter.

"Immediately on entering, we saw a really big lizard crawling on the computer desk," Verma told mid-day. "We were frightened - it wasn't a normal house lizard; it was bigger and looked different. We called the duty manager to the room, who called the pest control authorities."

"But the nightmare didn't end there. The most horrific part was that they killed the creature," said Verma, who is now staying at his parents' house in the city. "They (the staff and pest control authorities) had those rackets you kill mosquitoes with, which they used to kill the reptile... it (the lizard) made such a gut-wrenching sound while dying. We couldn't get it out of our heads all through the night."

Verma said that after paying such a huge per-night amount for a room, it should have been spick and span and no creature should have been inside in the first place, but what appalled him more was the way the hotel staff handled the whole matter. "These guys weren't human; they should have trapped the lizard and released it in the wild. Why kill it? And that too in front of a child! Both my wife and daughter are traumatised," he said, adding that the staff later flushed the reptile down the toilet.

"We checked out on Monday morning. They (JW Marriott) are extremely laidback - charging guests hefty rates and such is the state of affairs..." Despite repeated calls to get their side, all three JW Marriott employees who were called refused to comment or give any explanation.

