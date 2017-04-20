LK Advani attends a screening of 'Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi' in New Delhi

LK Advani

Senior BJP leader Lalkrishna Advani, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and others attended a special screening of 'Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi' in Delhi on Wednesday.

The screening was held by Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Smriti Nyas.

The book launch

The film is based on the book 'Rajpath se Lokpath par' written by Mridula Sinha, Governor, Goa and revolves around the life of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia. A true account of the iconic leader, the film touches upon her life, lifestyle, struggles, victories and defeats, her thoughts and their significance in present and future times.

Mridula Sinha

Gracing the occasion was Honorable Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, LK Advani, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, Governor of Haryana Captain Singh Solanki, Cabinet Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindhia along with sister Usha Raje Scindhia.

The event was also attended by the film's cast including elegant Hema Malini, Sachin Khedekar, Rajesh Shrinrapore along with the director GulBahar Singh.

Mridula Sinha, Governor of Goa said, "This was my privilege that Rajmata Scindia gave me an opportunity to write an autobiography in Hindi, the autobiography was published before in English and Marathi earlier but this Hindi version included some more chapter as she lived her life. I thought the struggle and achievement of her life will inspire younger generation to live life for the nation and hence I draw a conclusion that a biopic feature film on her life will be a true gesture to pay due respect to such a stalwart leader. She has acceptance across the party line and fought always for truth. In the initiative I am highly obliged to several persons and institutions for making this a reality."

The film’s theatrical trailer was recently launched by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.