Load-shedding halts police raid at Ambarnath call center

Small frauds orchestrated by centre, cops said, but thorough investigations will be conducted to find out the scale of the con

The Thane police conducted a raid at Ambarnath late Thursday and busted a fake call centre racket there, but had to halt the probe as load-shedding kicked in early this morning. The raid comes almost seven months after the Thane crime branch busted a similar racket at Mira Road, which was involved in a multi-crore scam.

The Thane crime branch Kalyan unit, along with Mukund Hatote, assistant commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, conducted the raid late Thursday and found it to be an illegally running international process.

"There is massive load shedding here every Friday, hence we had to bring our investigation to a halt. We will resume after 3pm when the power comes back on. Most of the data and evidence is in the computers," said a senior officer from Thane crime branch.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, who was at the spot, said, "The raid was conducted late last night and we have also detained a few people from the spot."

Sources claim that this operation was not as big as the one busted at Mira Road in October last year. The call center has been identified as Mountain Logistic. "We have taken eight people into custody and the process of registering a case is going on," Trimukhe said.

A senior official from Thane crime branch said, "This call centre has two kinds of processes. The first is of death recovery, where a person is given a loan and when he defaults, the centre collects the dues from him. They claim that they have not threatened anyone during collection, but we will investigate."

In the other process, they call people promising short term loans at zero interest. "Once the person signs up, they ask him to pay the processing fee and never call back. We have seized five computers and are checking further."