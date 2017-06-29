Loan waiver not a permanent solution: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat



Discounting the efficacy of loan waiver as a permanent solution to farmers' woes, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has dubbed the measure as "quite right" only for providing a quick and urgent relief to them. "The loan waiver is quite right for their (farmers') relief, but it is not a permanent solution. They (farmers) should get crops in sync with their labour and they should also get rightful returns (on agri produce)," Bhagwat said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwate need of the hour was to streamline the entire agriculture sector so that it would become profitable in the long-term.