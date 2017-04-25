Locals along Mithi no longer need to hold their noses

There is a constant stench emanating from the Mithi River and the Vakola nullah as garbage is constantly dumped there

There is good news for those staying along Mithi and Vakola nullah, who are constantly assaulted by the stench from the two water bodies. The MMRDA has decided to extend a pilot project it had started two years ago to reduce the odour.

"We had implemented the project some time back. As it was successful, we will be extending the same for the next three years," an official said.

As part of the project, the company that gets the new contract for the project will also have to clean up Mithi and Vakola nullah. During the project, the Mithi river and Vakola nullah stretch that passes through MMRDA jurisdiction, will be cleaned.

MMRDA officials also told mid-day that apart from odour control, the project would also help prevent mosquito breeding along the stretch. MMRDA came up with the idea after consulting the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).