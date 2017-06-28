Loknath Behra returns as Kerala top cop

Loknath Behera. Pic/YouTube acreengrab

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Loknath Behra as state police chief with incumbent T.P. Senkumar due to retire on Friday.

Behra was posted as the Vigilance chief, when Senkumar was reinstalled as police chief following the apex court's intervention.

"I am very grateful to the government for giving me the post. I will continue the work I had started when I was there before," Behra said after the government brought him back to the prestigious post.

"My passion is investigation and I like it," Behra said to the media after hearing the news of the state cabinet appointing him the police chief.

Senkumar in May got back the post after an 11-month legal battle, when the Supreme Court directed the Vijayan government to post him back as chief.