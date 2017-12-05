Lonavla civic authorities raze illegal toilet blocks at Bigg Boss site

Days after mid-day reported on irregularities at Bigg Boss site, Lonavla civic authorities take apart toilet blocks built there illegally

mid-day Impact Two days after mid-day reported how the organisers of Bigg Boss flouted several rules at the shoot location in Lonavla, the local authorities demolished toilet blocks that were built there illegally. While the company still had 30 days to respond to the LMC's notice, the civic authorities nevertheless sent a team of 14 officials to tear down the illegal toilet blocks at 10 am on Monday.



The Lonavla municipal authorities yesterday tore down the toilet blocks built illegally at the Bigg Boss shoot location

Sachin Pawar, LMC chief, said, "In our inspection, it was found that they had violated the norms and guidelines given by us. Based on these findings, we had to take action and break down the toilets." On pointing out that the company still had time to respond to the notice, the official added, "We did our duty based on our superiors' orders. We are now waiting for the company to act on the sewage treatment plant, as well as the arrangements for wet waste."

mid-day had on Saturday reported that the Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC) issued a notice to the organiser, Endemol India Pvt Ltd, care of Sarvesh Singh (supervisor-producer), under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966. While granting permission for the shoot, LMC had laid out certain norms for the organisers — no illegal construction, proper disposal of wet waste and installation of firefighting equipment. The organisers flouted all these rules; they did not set up a sewage treatment plant, instead, they constructed two toilet blocks without permission. In addition, while they installed fire safety equipment, they did not train the staff to use it or rope in any fire officials.

