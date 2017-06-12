Lonavla double murder: Petty robbery behind students' killing

Cops cracked the case of the two engineering students' murder after two months and arrested one while the other is still at large



The stripped bodies of Sarthak Waghchore and Shruti Dumbre were found in April at Lonavla

It's been over two months since the double murder of Pune-based engineering students Sarthak Waghchore and Shruti Dumbre came to light after their bodies were found under mysterious circumstances, and the police has finally cracked the case and arrested one. Another accomplice is on the run, but the police has ascertained that the motive for murder was robbery.

The detained youth has been identified as Asif Shaikh, whereas his accomplice is one Saleem Shaikh alias Sandy. A senior official, part of the investigation said, “The duo was zeroed in on when they brought in the stolen cellphones for repair and we managed to locate them. Both have past criminal records and are drug addicts. It appears that the duo chanced upon the couple when they were sitting in a secluded spot and attempted to extort them. They also attempted to rape the girl and when they failed, stoned them both, leading to the injuries. We have still not recovered the handsets and the cash.” Waghchore and Dumbre were students of Sinhagad Engineering College in Lonavla. On Sunday, April 2, they had failed to return to their respective accommodations - Waghchore lived in a rented house and Dumbre in the college hostel - but no missing person's complaint was registered.

Also read - Lonavla double murder: Father of deceased student feels a 'hardened criminal' killed his son

The officer said that the bodies had been discovered by a tribal cattle herder and was initially suspected to be suicides; however, the extent of the injuries and the state in which the bodies were found prompted them to consider the murder angle. Waghchore's motorcycle was also found parked around 200 ft from the spot. The two have now been charged for murder, attempt to rape and robbery.



Sarthak's father Dilip Waghchore

Also read: Two college students, stripped naked, found dead in Lonavla

Meanwhile, Shruti's father Sanjay said, “I trusted the police and knew they would detect the case. Now, I just now hope to engage a good lawyer and pray that the culprits are hanged to death. Only then will there be justice for my daughter and her friend.”