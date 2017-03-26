London attack: Queen Elizabeth honours 'hero' minister



Tobias Ellwood (above, centre) attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament; (inset) Queen Elizabeth. Pic/AFP



London: British foreign affairs minister Tobias Ellwood who tried to resuscitate a police officer stabbed to death in the attack on Britain's parliament has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

Ellwood and security minister Ben Wallace, who helped coordinate the government's response to Wednesday's attack, were appointed to the Privy Council, which has advised the monarch since the Norman era and is comprised of senior politicians, judges and bishops.

Ellwood, a former captain in the British army, received widespread public attention when he was pictured with blood on his face and hands after joining unsuccessful attempts to revive PC Keith Palmer, one of four people killed by Khalid Masood who ploughed a vehicle into pedestrians on a bridge and then ran through the gates of parliament armed with a knife.