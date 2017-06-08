London Bridge attack: French tourist's body recovered from River Thames



Xavier Thomas and girlfriend Christine Delcros, who is injured

A 45-year-old French tourist who was thrown into the River Thames after being hit by the terrorists' speeding van during the London Bridge attack was yesterday named as the eighth victim of the horrific massacre.

Xavier Thomas was found Tuesday night in the water by the Metropolitan Police's specialist marine unit. He was walking with his girlfriend Christine Delcros across the bridge when the terrorists struck, the Evening Standard reported. Witnesses reported seeing a man falling into the river after being hit by the van driven by terrorists on Saturday night.

Delcros was badly injured in the attack and is now recovering in hospital after undergoing a two-hour operation to reset her shattered pelvis. Thomas' family were informed of his death yesterday after his identity was confirmed, the police said.

Uncle condemns terrorist nephew

Uncle of the Pakistani-origin ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack has condemned the horrific massacre, saying he was ashamed of his nephew. Breaking down in tears, Nasir Dar blasted his 27-year-old nephew, Khuram Butt, over his involvement in the sickening terror attack. Dar said: "No religion of the world allows to do this shameful, brutal action."