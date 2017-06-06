London Bridge attack: Pakistani-origin man named as one of the attackers



A man stands near flowers layed at Potters Fields Park in London on June 5, 2017, after a vigil to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge. Pic/AFP

British police on Monday named two of the three terrorists who carried out the London Bridge attack as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Butt, 27, who was born in Pakistan, lived in east London with his wife and children for years, Xinhua reported. He was even once featured in a BBC documentary about Islamist extremists called "The Jihadis Next Door."

The other attacker, Rachid Redouane, 30, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan descent, also lived in the same area of east London. According to media reports, Rachid Redouane was believed to have lived in Ireland for over one year between 2014 and 2016 and married to a Scottish wife.

Scotland Yard said Butt was known to police two years ago but with no intelligence suggesting an attack. The two attackers' pictures were released by police and inquiries were ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice. Police asked for people with information about any of these men to come forward.

Six women and four men arrested by police after the attack are still being questioned, police said. The three attackers were shot dead by police on Saturday night after they drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market, leaving seven people killed and 48 injured. NHS England said on Monday that 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.