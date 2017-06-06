London Bridge attack: Was Pakistani-origin man ringleader?

London police name Khuram Shahzad Butt, Rachid Redouane as two suspects, still working on third's identity despite PM May's claims to the contrary

British police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more, and said one of them was previously known to the security services. London's Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27. Butt was previously known to police and domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan, the police said. "However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," police said.



Khuram Shazad Butt (L) and Rachid Redouane, believed by the police to be two of the three attackers in the terror attack on June 3.

The second attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, aged 30, who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known to police. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday that one of three attackers shot dead during on Saturday lived in Ireland for a time, but did not attract the attention of law-enforcement authorities. An Irish identification card was found on the body of one of the three attackers, who lived in Ireland with his British wife. Irish police declined to comment.

Early on Monday, London police conducted fresh raids in two more places. In all, seven women and five men, aged between 19 and 60, were arrested in Barking yesterday. A 55-year-old man was later released.