London Bridge attack: Was Pakistani-origin man ringleader?

British police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more, and said one of them was previously known to the security services. London's Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27. Butt was previously known to police and domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan, the police said. "However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," police said.
Khuram Shazad Butt (L) and Rachid Redouane, believed by the police to be two of the three attackers in the terror attack on June 3.
The second attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, aged 30, who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known to police. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.
Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday that one of three attackers shot dead during on Saturday lived in Ireland for a time, but did not attract the attention of law-enforcement authorities. An Irish identification card was found on the body of one of the three attackers, who lived in Ireland with his British wife. Irish police declined to comment.
Early on Monday, London police conducted fresh raids in two more places. In all, seven women and five men, aged between 19 and 60, were arrested in Barking yesterday. A 55-year-old man was later released.
Labour's Corbyn calls on May to quit
Britain's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on May to resign after she presided over cuts to police numbers during her six years as interior minister.
Trump digs heels in over 'travel ban'
Trump, in light of the London attack, has rekindled controversy over his 'travel ban' and pressed for an expedited judicial review, urging his administration to seek a tougher version of the proposal. "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to SC," Trump tweeted.
Police have 'robust' plans for election
Britain's government and local authorities are working closely with the police to guarantee security around the election, and robust plans have been in place for weeks, PM May said.
20K No. of officers cut during May's tenure as interior minister
