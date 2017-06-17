London fire: 58 missing presumed dead in Grenfell Tower disaster

Grenfell Tower. PIC/AFP
At least 58 people are now missing and presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower disaster, police said on Saturday.
The latest figure included the 30 already confirmed to have died in the devastating fire in a west London tower block on Wednesday, BBC reported.
Commander Stuart Cundy said that number "may increase" and that a "significant" recovery operation is likely to take weeks.
"As soon as we can, we will locate and recover loved ones," he added.
