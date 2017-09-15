London Metro Train Blast: Several people injured as suspicious object explodes



Image of the London Tube Train. Pic/AFP

Update:

Several people were injured when an explosion occurred in a carriage of a London Tube train on Friday, officials said.

Passengers reported seeing a device on the train at the Parsons Green station in south-west London and hearing a bang during the morning rush hour, reports the Guardian.

The Metropolitan and British Transport police forces rushed to the scene. The exact number of injured was not disclosed.

Pictures on social media showed a white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bag but did not appear to show extensive damage to the inside of the train carriage, the BBC reported.

Witnesses described seeing at least one passenger with facial injuries. Others spoke of panic as stunned passengers trooped out of the train.

A BBC London Correspondent who was at Parsons Green on her way to work said: "There was panic as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion... People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene."

Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line were immediately suspended.

Previously

Police was investigating reports of an "explosion" in a carriage of a London Tube train on Friday.

Officers and ambulance service were on the scene at Parsons Green in south-west London, reports the BBC.

Transport for London tweeted: "We are investigating an incident at Parsons Green." Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line were suspended.