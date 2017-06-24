London mosque attacker charged with terrorism-related offences



Police guard a street in the Finsbury Park area of north London where a vehichle hit pedestrians. Pic/AFP

A 47-year-old man held on the scene of an attack on Muslim worshippers outside a mosque in north London was yesterday charged with terrorism offences.

Darren Osborne was charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder after he was arrested in the early hours of Monday for driving a van into pedestrians near Finsbury Park mosque, resulting in the death of one man.

At least 11 people were injured in the incident. The attacker is believed to have acted alone on June 19.