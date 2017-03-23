London terror attack: World leaders show solidarity with UK



London: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and French President Francois Hollande, on Thursday voiced their determination in combating terrorism and expressed full solidarity with the UK, jolted by the London terror attack.



A lone attacker was shot dead after he used a car to run down pedestrians, killing two, and stabbed a police officer to death outside the British Parliament yesterday. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. President Trump spoke by phone to Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences and to praise the effective response of UK security services.



Trump pledged the "full co-operation and support" of the US government in bringing those responsible for the attack to justice, the White House said in a statement. French President Francois Hollande expressed his "solidarity" with the British people, saying "terrorism concerns us all and France knows how the British people are suffering today".



In July last year, a man drove a lorry into pedestrians in the southern French city of Nice, killing 84 people. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State terror group. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country saw a lorry attack in December that killed 12 people in Berlin and was also claimed by IS, said her thoughts were "with our British friends and all of the people of London". "I want to say for Germany and its citizens: We stand firmly and resolutely by Great Britain's side in the fight against all forms of terrorism," she added. Belgium's prime minister sent a message of support as his country yesterday marked the first anniversary of the suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and underground system, which killed 32 people.



"Our condolences are with those who mourn and all who are affected in London," Charles Michel tweeted. "Belgium stands with UK in fight against terror."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent condolences by telegram to Prime Minister May, expressing support for the bereaved and wounded. "The forces of terror are acting more and more deviously and cynically. It is clear that, in order to counteract the terrorist threat, all members of the global community must combine forces," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that it was an "attack on democracies around the world" and Canadians stood "united with the British people in the fight against terrorism". Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said it was an "attack on parliaments, freedom and democracy everywhere" and offered his support and solidarity to the British government. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the people of Brussels and Belgium had "suffered a similar pain and felt the support of your sympathy and solidarity". Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a message of condolences to British Queen Elizabeth II, said that terrorism is the common enemy of the international community.



"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Britain and the international community and make positive efforts to safeguard security in China, Britain, as well as the world as a whole," Xi said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "Horrible images from London. The very heart of the city has been struck. Our thoughts are with the British people." Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted "solidarity

with the victims", and sent a telegram to Prime Minister May offering condolences.