London tower fire: UK government sends staff to assist in rehabilitation



Members of the emergency services work on the middle floors of the charred remains of the Grenfell Tower. Pic/AFP

Facing fierce criticism over its response to London high-rise inferno, the British government has sent its staff to assist local council authorities in rehabilitation of victims of the deadly blaze that claimed at least 58 lives and rendered hundreds homeless.

The move follows widespread criticism of the local Kensington and Chelsea Council's performance as residents of the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, which was engulfed in fire early on Wednesday, condemned the relief efforts and lack of information. A team of civil servants has been embedded into the Kensington and Chelsea Council office to bolster relief work.

Other measures outlined by Prime Minister Theresa May following a meeting with residents at Downing Street on Saturday, included more staff covering phone lines and ground staff wearing high-visibility clothing so they could be easily found.