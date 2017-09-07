Long distance trains cancelled after goods train derails near Khandala

By PTI | Mumbai | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Trains cancelled after goods train derails near Khandala

Six wagons of a goods train derailed near Khandala on the Kalyan-Lonavala section on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the cancellation of some long distance trains.

The wagons derailed between Monkey Hill and Khandala at 3.55 pm. The cancelled trains include Pragati Express, Deccan Queen -- both Pune bound trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) -- Sahyadri Express (CSMT-Kolhapur), and both up and down Mahalaxmi Express (CSMT-Kolhapur), said a release issued by the Central Railways.

This led to cancellation of multiple long distance trains, the release said. Besides these, a few trains have been diverted and short terminated due to the derailment, the release added.

"We are in the process of clearing the tracks," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

Trending Video

Watch video: Bollywood Biggies attend Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganpati festivities

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply