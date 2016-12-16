Loo and behold! Man writes cheque for Rs 5 for using public toilet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should appoint this man as the brand ambassador of his scheme to make India go cashless. Why? Because he apparently used a public toilet and paid the nominal charge by cheque



India is going through severe cash crunch and the central government is encouraging online transactions. Well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found the perfect person to be the face of his push to make Indians shift to cashless transactions. This man from Madurai found a unique way to handle the demonetisation issue. He apparently used the public toilet and paid the Rs. 5 he owed by cheque.

A Facebook user -- Brm Muralidharan -- shared a picture of the Rs.5 cheque on his page and it went viral. Though the post invoked mixed reactions, Muralidharan seemed to consider demonetisation as a step towards achieving a cashless economy. Along with the picture of the cheque, Muralidharan also posted, "Country moving towards 'Cashless Economy'. Payment made by cheque for Rs. 5 for using the Public Toilet in Madurai, TN. Goosebumps!!".The post has till date received nearly 138 shares, 217 likes and more than 37 comments.

On November 8, 2016, Modi had announced a ban on Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes. Since then, India has been going through a massive cash crunch. Citizens are queuing up at banks and ATMS to deposit old currency and collect new notes. Since the Indian government is encouraging 'digital economy', online payments and mobile wallets are becoming the preferred means of transaction. More and more local shops, fruit vendors, vegetable sellers and auto-rickshaws are seen moving towards e-wallets.

But all in all, while there is truly a cash crunch in the country, writing a cheque of Rs 5 does seem a little dramatic. What say you?