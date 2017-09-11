Lord Buddha would have helped Rohingya Muslims: Dalai Lama

Representation pic
In wake of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state in which the Rohingya Muslims have been targetted, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Sunday said that Lord Buddha "would have definitely helped" the Rohingyas" and he felt "very sad" about the violence.
"Those people..you see..sort of harrassing some Muslims..Then they should remember, Buddha, in such circumstances, would have definitely helped those poor Muslims," Dalai Lama told reporters. "So still, I feel that..So very sad..very sad," he added.
