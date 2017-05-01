Loud parties have ruined the peace at Thane's Yeoor Hills



One of the resorts allegedly responsible for sound pollution in Yeoor

Yeoor Hills have lost their idyllic charm. The calming chirps of birds and the rejuvenating stillness have been shattered by blaring parties.

Residents allege that noise pollution has been on the rise in recent times in the eco-sensitive zone, but the authorities haven't even batted an eyelid.

The sound of noise

Prakash Kadam, an activist and resident of Yeoor village, said he has made many complaints, but no action has been initiated. "The area is an eco-sensitive zone, but rules are never followed. Loud parties till 4 am have become regular."

He claimed that many Thane politicos and businessmen have bungalows here, which are rented out for parties. "There is also an adventure sports club, where loud music is played till late."

Kadam alleged that the police rarely respond to calls. "Over the last month, we made calls to them at least twice a week, but nothing has helped."

Passing the buck?

Sanjay Waghmode, range forest official, Yeoor, admitted that loud music has become a cause for worry. "The area is an eco-sensitive zone, but the area where people reside doesn't come under our jurisdiction. We don't have the power to take action against loud parties."

Another forest official said a committee has been formed to make sure norms aren't violated, but it's yet to begin work.

K Gavit, senior inspector, Vartak Nagar police station, said they have a chowky at Yeoor. "We attend to issues as they are raised. We ensure law and order is maintained."