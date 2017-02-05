Louvre Museum attack suspect an Egyptian: Paris

The Louvre in Paris was reopened to the public on Saturday. Pic/AP
Paris: A machete-wielding man who on Friday attacked soldiers near Louvre Museum here and was shot, was an Egyptian national, a Paris prosecutor has said at a presser.
Francois Molins said that the attacker arrived in France from Dubai at the end of January.
"The identity of the perpetrator is not formally established, but the searches allow to identify a 29-year-old Egyptian citizen," Molins said.
