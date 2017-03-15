Love butterflies? Here's how you can study these beautiful creatures

Common Baron

We all have chased these fluttering tiny colorful insects in our backyard, gardens and everywhere around us. But, ever wondered how to identify butterflies, their classification, their lifecycle and other details? BNHS CEC announces all new course on butterflies to learn about the world of butterflies.

The 'Certificate Course in Butterfly Studies (Lepidoptera)' is a hybrid course with online and field components focusing on these winged creatures.



Course Details:

Duration: Six months (June 2017 to November 2017)

Coursework: Online assignment submission, including online research, field work and nature activity once a month.

Field Activity: Five field visits and one field camp during the duration of the course

Course Fees: Rs. 10,000 (including a copy of ‘Butterflies of India’ by Isaac Kehimkar), Rs. 8000 (excluding the copy of 'Butterflies of India')

Course fees include: Study material and BNHS expertise on all field trips, along with refreshments during inaugural and wrap-up camps in Mumbai

Course fees exclude: Entry fees wherever applicable and fees for field camps

Last day for registration: 10th May 2017



Who can enroll?

Anyone with an interest to learn about the butterflies of India and its conservation

The basic qualification is 10th standard (any board)

Basic understanding about use of computer and internet and access to the same



Syllabus:

Introduction, identification and classification of butterflies

Butterfly hotspots in India and FAQs

Butterfly behaviour and research

Butterfly gardening in India

Butterflies – importance, threats and conservation.





How to Register?

Interested people can write to us on ‘butterfly@bnhs.org’ BNHS CEC team will send registration form and payment details in response. Kindly note, the last date for registration is 10th May 2017 (Limited admissions). For further details, please call on 022-28429477 or 9594953425, Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



BNHS CEC also offers courses on ornithology, herpetology, biodiversity conservation and entomology. For details, kindly visit www.bnhs.org or write to us at cecbnhs@gmail.com