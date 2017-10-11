Heena Muzafar Kababi alias Shahina didn't have anyone to help her with money for her Kashmiri charas-peddling business after her husband's death. So she chanced upon a rather fruity idea - that of honey-trapping an apple farmer.



Representational Image

Main accused

The Anti Narcotics Cell's (ANC) Ghatkopar unit on October 3 arrested Shahina, 24, and Muzaffar Ahmed Butt, 34, in a Kashmiri charas racket. Probe revealed how she'd lured Butt, an apple-farming businessman, to keep the money flowing in her drug-peddling ring. The police recovered 1.4 kg of charas worth Rs 5.6 lakh from their possession.

According to sources, Shahina is the main accused. The probe revealed that she had good contacts in the charas-peddling circles, knowledge of how the rackets work and where and how she could source the drug and peddle it to Mumbai. She hails from Kolkata, but moved to Kashmir after marrying a man based there. However, her husband is said to have died in an accident.

After his death, there was no one to help her with money for the racket. So she thought of honey-trapping a rich man. That's when Shahina hit upon Butt. He fell in love with her and was ready to marry her, even though he's already married. Shahina asked him to help her with money to set up her own business. Butt gave her Rs 2.5 lakh, which she used it to buy charas.

Financing the ring

One day, Shahina asked him to take her to Mumbai for a vacation. Butt flew her to Mumbai and booked them in a luxurious hotel in Ghatkopar, where they stayed for two days. During the time, they visited several tourist spots in the city. According to sources, she left the hotel one day, telling Butt that she had to meet a close relative.

Charas delivery

She went to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, where a delivery boy was waiting for her with 12 kg of charas, which had reached Mumbai via train from Kashmir. She delivered part of it to peddlers in Malad, Andheri and Kandivli, keeping 1.4 kg with herself, intending to deliver it to other places the following day. Sources said Butt saw the drugs in her handbag after she returned to the hotel room and asked her about them.

She told him about her business and threatened to name him as her partner in crime if he didn't help her with the delivery. A scared Butt did as he was told, and eventually got arrested with her.

Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, told mid-day, "We arrested them under sections 8 (c), 20, 24 of the NDPS Act. We also learnt that she received charas worth over Rs 50 lakh from the Kashmiri delivery boy. We are investigating the case to know more details and their links in Mumbai."

Rs 2.5 lakh

Amount Butt gave Shahina to continue running her drug business

12 kg

Quantity of charas Shahina received for distribution in Mumbai

