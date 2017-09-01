Lower court ordered to go ahead with trial in Jiah Khan case against Sooraj Pacholi

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, said that the lower court could proceed with the trial against actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has been accused of abetting actress Jiah Khan’s suicide in June 2013.

As per a report by Time of India, the order was passed by Justices RM Savant and Sandeep Shinde while hearing a petition filed by Jiah’s mother Rabiya Khan. She has also sought the appointment of advocate Dinesh Tiwari as special public prosecutor in the case.

The hearing for that ask will be carried out on September 11th but the judge decided to pass a motion on a plea by additional solicitor general Anil Singh who requested the court to clarify whether the trial could now proceed. To this the judge said, “We make it clear that proceedings in the trial court is not stayed. The trial can go on against the accused person."

Rabiya has petitioned against having a prosecutor from the CBI being appointed since she wanted an independent probe into the matter. The matter came to fore when she alleged that her daughter’s death was a murder and not a suicide, and the Sooraj Pancholi should be probed for murder.