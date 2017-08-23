Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit released from Taloja jail after 9 years



Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit

Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit was on Wednesday released from the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

He was driven out of the prison in a car at around 10.45 am. A team of Military Police and Quick Response Team of the Army escorted Purohit out of the jail.

Purohit was in jail for almost nine years for his alleged role in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

On August 21, the apex court had granted bail to Lt.Col. Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre had said that they are setting aside the Bombay High Court order by which the bail was denied.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.

