Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit will have his first family dinner in 9 years

As Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit, a key accused in the Malegaon twin blasts case, breathes fresh air after almost a decade, his loved ones savour the moment with him



Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit being taken from Taloja Central Jail to the Army base in Colaba on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, a key accused in the Malegaon twin blasts case, had lunch with his family on Wednesday after nine years, with the highlight of the reunion being his 12-year-old son getting up to hug him again and again and not leaving his side.

Aparna said, "I was in Delhi and came to Mumbai late on Tuesday. Early the next morning, we were all eagerly awaiting Prasad's arrival. Finally, he reached in time for lunch. For hours we couldn't say anything, we didn't know what to... we all just kept looking at each other, tears rolling down everyone's faces. Finally, our son hugged him and we all broke down. He is not ready to leave his father's side, just keeps asking him questions."

"There are no words to describe the reunion. It all still feels surreal, like some dream. All I can think of is finally our prayers have been answered. This year, our Ganeshotsav is going to be very special..." she added.

Speaking to mid-day, his son, who had last seen his father when he was in senior KG, said, "My father looks the same... I didn't meet him all these years but I used to write to him, and he would write back to me. I plan to join the defence forces like my father... I see how proud he is of being an Indian and his love for the country."

Their elder son, in his first year of engineering, is currently appearing for his exams in Pune.

Aparna said she would go to their home 'Susmruti' in Pune on Thursday to start preparations for Ganeshotsav. Purohit will be in Mumbai for a few days for court hearings and has been directed by the Army to not talk or address any media.

He and his family have been housed in Army Unit I under tight security. Aparna said the caretaker of their bungalow in Pune and their pet dog Kuvar were awaiting the family's return.

A local resident told mid-day, "Prasad used to be one of the most enthusiastic people in our society during Ganeshotsav. He would start various initiatives during the festival and even decorate the pandals; it used to be his favourite time of the year. He may skip celebrating Diwali some year, but he will never miss out in making Ganeshotsav big. We are all eagerly waiting to receive him."

Out and about

Lt Col Purohit was granted bail on Monday by the Supreme Court, with a bench of justices R K Agarwal and A M Sapere setting aside an order of the Bombay High Court on his bail pleas. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly financing the twin blasts in 2008, which killed seven people and injured 78.

