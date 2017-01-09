E-paper

Lucknow: 5 labourers killed as car crashes into night shelter

The night shelter. Pic/PTI
Lucknow: Five labourers were killed and as many others injured when a speeding car rammed into a night shelter housing 35 daily wagers in Dalibag locality in Hazratganj area in the wee hours yesterday.

The two occupants of the car — Ayush Kumar Rawat, son of a former SP MLA, and Nikhil Arora — were allegedly drunk and have been arrested, police said. “Two of the accused, who were drunk, have been arrested and car has also been seized,” SSP, Manzil Saini said.

