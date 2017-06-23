Lynching of a police officer in Shrinagar: Mirwaiz condemns mob frenzy

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday, condemned the lynching of a police officer outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city in the wee hours. "Deeply disturbed and condemn the brutal act at Nowhatt," Mirwaiz said in a tweet.

The Hurriyat chairman also said mob violence was neither part of Kashmiri values nor Islamic teachings. "Mob violence & public lynching is outside the parameters of our values and religion. We cannot allow state brutality to snatch our humanity and values," he tweeted. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was stripped naked and stoned to death by a mob when he was coming out of the mosque after checking access control. Two persons were arrested in connection with the lynching incident.

"Two persons have been arrested so far and a third has been identified. All of them (involved in lynching of the officer) will face the law," DGP S P Vaid told reporters on sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of slain officer Mohammad Ayub Pandit at district police lines here. He said the DSP was posted at the access control of the mosque to prevent miscreants from vitiating the atmosphere so that people can offer prayers in peace.