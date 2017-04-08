Maahrashtra gets law to prevent attacks on journalists

In a major victory for journalists who have been fighting for legal cover from unprovoked attacks, the Maharashtra government on Friday passed a law to prevent violence against media persons on duty, and media institutions.

Both houses passed the bill without discussing it. It was a rare incident when a draft bill, which was approved a day before by the Cabinet, was passed by the legislature the very next day.

The bill provides for punishment upto 3 years and a fine of R50,000, or both if the offence is proved. Along with media persons, the accused have also been provided protection in case a false complaint is filed against them.

Needed a law

Several journalist organisations, including the Mumbai Press Club, have been demanding a law to ensure a safe working environment in view of increasing unprovoked attacks.

A similar law was passed some years ago to prevent violence against doctors. The journalist's association stepped up the pressure and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expedited the process.

Fadnavis said that media persons were very important to democracy and needed to be protected. "I promised that the law would be made in the budget session itself. We kept our promise," he said.

Legal deterrent

Reacting to the government's move, the Mumbai Press Club said that it appreciated Fadnavis, who also heads home department, for expediting the process. "We thank Fadnavis for providing us a legal deterrent which will be effective in ensuring safe working conditions for working journalists," the club said in a statement.