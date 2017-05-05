Macron laments Le Pen is 'spreading lies', files complaint



Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron prior to the debate. Pic/AFP

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen of spreading lies by suggesting he had an undisclosed offshore fund.

Later, Macron filed an official complaint with the prosecutor's office over allegations that he had concealed funds in a foreign tax haven that were spread in an internet campaign shortly before a televised debate between the two candidates on Wednesday night. Macron himself denied the allegation. Now, an official inquiry has been opened in the complaint.

According to a opinion poll, 63 per cent of viewers found Macron the more convincing in Wednesday's debate, reinforcing his status as favourite to win the Elysee. At the end of Wednesday's heated debate, Le Pen insinuated that her rival might hold an offshore account. "I've never had an account in any tax haven," Macron said, adding, "Le Pen is behind this. She has an internet army mobilising."

Pressed about her remark during the debate, Le Pen clarified that she had no proof, but did not want undisclosed funds to come to light when it was too late.